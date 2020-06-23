Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust opens in Albion

Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust opened its new location in Albion on Monday, June 8, at 315 W. Church Street.The loan production office and insurance agency is staffed by Dennis McCloud, senior vice president and loan officer; Trey Jenkinson, assistant vice president of marketing, and Kaleb Kelley, loan administrator.The ITM machine just inside their front door features something new in banking called “Live Teller On Demand” where a customer can press a button and be connected with a live teller at the bank’s Norfolk location.The ITM is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.The location is open Monday through Friday, and began offering full banking services on Monday, June 21 both in-person and online.Dennnis McCloud is also a licensed insurance agent, and the business offers auto, property/casualty, crop and commercial insurance.The former location of Schmadeke Insurance and Real Estate was purchased in December 2019, and remodeling by local contractors was completed in early June.An open house at the new facility will be announced in the coming weeks.