Speakers, MC for June 28 commencement at Boone Central

Student speakers and master of ceremonies have been announced for Boone Central Commencement Exercises this Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.Commencement 2020 was postponed from the original date in May due to COVID-19 directed health measures.Attendance is still limited to 10 family members for each graduate due to social distancing requirements.Graduates Emma Potter and Destiny Umbarger will give the commencement addresses, while graduate Emily Pelster will serve as master of ceremonies.After the recessional, the graduates will stand on the sidewalk along the west side of the school, where friends and community members are invited to drive by and congratulate them.