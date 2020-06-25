Angie Miller is new St. Edward City Clerk

Angie Miller is now in training as the new city clerk for the City of St. Edward.

She replaces Cris Elznik, who recently took the city clerk position in Newman Gorve.

Angie grew up in Pitkin, Louisianna, where she graduated from high school. She then met and married her husband, Steve, who was stationed at Fort Polk, LA, in the U.S. Army.

After Steve’s military service, the couple lived in Louisianna and Texas.

They returned to Nebraska in September of 2009 to be near Steve’s family in Hubbard, and settled in St. Edward. Steve works as an I and E Tech at Valero Renewable Energy, and they have four grown children.

