Home building boom underway in Petersburg

A building boom is going on in the Petersburg community, At least six homes are under construction, and one is nearly complete.A lot of concrete has been poured, and many houses are being framed up in various parts of town.In west Petersburg near the new addition, the Delbert and Marie Seier home is nearing completion on Ninth Street, with brick work underway.In the northwest corner of the new addition, the Bob Veik home is under construction with framework in place.Also in the new addition, basement work is underway for the Wally and Karen Scholl home.Basement work is also underway for the home of Gary and Carisa Stokes in the southwest corner of the new addition.Two houses are under construction on the east side of Petersburg.Excavation for the new home of Eric and Alyssa Henn was underway last week on Widaman Avenue east of the middle school.Basement concrete work has been completed and framing is expected to start soon for the Jay and Lynn Pelster home at the east edge of Petersburg on Rae Avenue.