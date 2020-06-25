Quality Trucks & Trailers now operating in St. Edward

A new St. Edward business, Quality Trucks & Trailers, has been up and running since June 1 in the former St. Edward location of Werner Service and Trucking.Werner Service and Trucking closed in June 2019. The building is now leased to Quality Trucks & Trailers by a local ownership group.The business provides all types of truck and trailer service, from minor repairs to engine overhauls, on all major brands, according to manager Jason Rasmussen. It includes a truck wash bay.The business also buys and sells late model trucks and trailers of various types, and will take used trucks and trailers in on trade. Service technicians are Isaac Reeder, James Scarlett and Ed Krueger.