Witchells’ pie-baking talents popular in Omaha

By Betsie Freeman,Omaha World-HeraldSmall-town restaurant owners Adam and Dawn Witchell had to bake 48 pies and 85 hand pies in about 36 hours last month.It was all because of one tweet.The Witchells, originally from Omaha, bought the City Cafe in Newman Grove about six years ago after seeing a for-sale ad on Craigslist.Adam has been promoting their business on various social media platforms ever since, with groan-worthy puns, family-friendly jokes, daily menus, food polls and back-and-forths with friends, new and old.The social media connection has opened a market in Omaha for their fresh-baked pies.