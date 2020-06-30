Council approves community building plans for bidding

St. Edward City Council approved the final plans and specifications for the new Community Building during a special meeting last Friday, June 26.

With this action, the $1.46 million project can be advertised for bids by JEO Consulting Group, Inc.

Plans are basically the same as those released in late May by the planning committee.

The steel structure will be 90 x 100 feet. It will include a full sized multi-purpose floor, restrooms with showers, full kitchen and storage.

The facility will be built to serve as an emergency community shelter when needed.

More details in the July 1 St. Edward Advance, print and e-editions.