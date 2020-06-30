Newman Grove hosts successful blood drive

Newman Grove Red Cross blood drive was held Monday, June 22, at Fellowship Bible Church. A total of 63 donors gave a total of 63 units, surpassing the goal of 62 units.

Gallon award donors were Helen Jones, one gallon; Chad King, two gallons; Matthew Finkral, four gallons; Elizabeth Williamson, five gallons; Colleen Albracht, six gallons; Carrol Osten, seven gallons, and Charles Flood, Brad Cox and Bob Sandman, eight gallons

Power Red donors were Mikal Shalikow, Bradley Wallin, Jack Wynn, Tedd Kaufman, Brian Wallin, Mark Knust, Verdell Nelson and Linda Mostek.

Details in the July 1 Albion News, print and e-editions.