Next Albion blood drive to be July 6

A Red Cross blood drive will be held Monday, July 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be provided for all donors.

Appointments would be appreciated and can be made by calling Nancee at 402-7410-1184.

American Red Cross has started testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.