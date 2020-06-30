Program is set for Veterans Memorial dedication

Petersburg American Legion Post 334 will host a dedication ceremony for the community’s new veterans memorial this Saturday, July 4, starting at 10 a.m.

The memorial is located along the east side of Highway 14 at the community park.

A planning committee for this project was formed in 2018, and actual construction began in the summer of 2019 when foundations were poured. The design features an ascending brick wall, with medal­lions and metal sculptures to recognize all personnel who have served in the nation’s armed forces.