Several changes and corrections have been made on the 2020 Boone County Fair schedule.
Following are the corrections announced since last week:
• No church service or Heritage/Pioneer Farm awards will be presented on Sunday, July 12.
• Fun With Bags competition will not be held in the Casey building. It will be held at a different location on the fairgrounds.
• Team Penning in the fairgrounds arena will be held only on Wednesday, evening, July 15, and not on Monday, July 13. Rider preview will be at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m.
• School art exhibit will be held inside the Event Center beginning Friday, July 10, and continuing through the fair.
Several changes, corrections in Boone County Fair schedule
