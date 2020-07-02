In a story this week on business closings for the July 4th Independence Day weekend, the Albion News incorrectly stated the Albion Post Office would not be open on Friday, July 3.
The post office will be open on its usual schedule this Friday, July 3, but will be closed on July 4.
The News apologizes for the error.
Post Office will be open Friday, July 3
