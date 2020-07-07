Albion native Ritch Nelson receives national recognition

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service announced their State Wildlife Biologist Ritch Nelson received runner-up honors in the nationwide NRCS State Biologist of the Year Award.Nelson, a native of Albion, has a long history of working to conserve and manage wildlife. Nelson has been the state wildlife biologist for the Nebraska NRCS since 2003.Before that, he held positions with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.According to Britt Weiser, NRCS State Resource Conservationist, and Nelson’s supervisor, the years of experience Nelson has is a valuable resource.“Ritch is the consummate technical professional,” said Weiser. “He has broad expertise in the biology discipline and combines this with excellent interpersonal skills to facilitate great working relationships with employees, numerous state and federal agencies, and wildlife organizations. Ritch excels in advocacy for wildlife management, innovation and creativity, interagency cooperation and coordination, partnerships, leadership and training delivery.”