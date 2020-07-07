Area schools plan August start, opening plans being considered

Area schools will likely be opening in August, and superintendents are working toward the final plans for opening, with the COVID-19 pandemic still a big concern.

Current school master calendars, which could still be subject to change, list the following opening school dates for students:

• Newman Grove Public Schools first day Aug. 11;

• Boone Central Public Schools first day Aug. 13;

• St. Edward Public Schools first day Aug. 13;

• Riverside Public Schools first day Aug. 18.

All superintendents will be working with their area health departments and the Nebraska Department of Education on health measures that could be in place when schools open. However, much depends on the coronavirus and whether there is any increase in cases.

