Boone County Fair 4-H schedule set

Boone County Fair events are coming up this week and next week for 4-H members.
Following is the schedule from the Boone County Extension office:
Wednesday, July 8 – Drop off exhibits at Event Center, 4 to 7 p.m. Check in all exhibits except foods, horticulture and flowers; bucket calf record books due.
Thursday, July 9 – Judging of all exhibits except foods, horticulture and flowers, 10 a.m.
Friday, July 10 – Drop off foods, horticulture and flowers entries at Event Center, 8 to 11 a.m. Exhibits entered by first letter of last name — A-K from 8 to 9:30 a.m.; L-Z from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
• Judging of foods, horticulture and floriculture will begin at 10 a.m.
Saturday, July 11 – Horse check-in, 7:30 a.m.; Horse Show begins at 8 a.m.
Monday, July 13 – Small animal show (order: small animals, poultry, rabbits and cats) in old show arena, 9 a.m.
• Sheep and goats check-in and weighing, 10 to 11 a.m., Ag & Ed Center. Goats Show, 12 noon, with Sheep Show following.
Tuesday, July 14 – Market and breeding beef, feeder and bucket calf check-in and weighing, 8 to 9 a.m., Ag & Ed Center. Beef Show at 11 a.m. (order: showmanship, feeder calf, breeding beef, market and bucket calves).
• Dog Show, 3 p.m., old arena; working ranch horse, to be announced.
• Style Show at fairgrounds grandstand, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 – Market and breeding swine check-in and weighing, 6:30 to 8 a.m., Ag & Ed Center. Swine Show, 9:30 a.m.
• Release of static exhibits (A-K from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; L-Z from 2:30 to 4 p.m.)
Thursday, July 16 – Livestock Sale, 9 a.m., Ag & Ed Center; 4-H exhibit building clean-up, 10 a.m.; Post-fair clean-up immediately after livestock sale.
