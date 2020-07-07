Boone County Fair 4-H schedule set

Boone County Fair events are coming up this week and next week for 4-H members.

Following is the schedule from the Boone County Extension office:

Wednesday, July 8 – Drop off exhibits at Event Center, 4 to 7 p.m. Check in all exhibits except foods, horticulture and flowers; bucket calf record books due.

Thursday, July 9 – Judging of all exhibits except foods, horticul­ture and flowers, 10 a.m.

Friday, July 10 – Drop off foods, horticulture and flowers entries at Event Center, 8 to 11 a.m. Exhibits entered by first letter of last name — A-K from 8 to 9:30 a.m.; L-Z from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

• Judging of foods, horticulture and floriculture will begin at 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 11 – Horse check-in, 7:30 a.m.; Horse Show begins at 8 a.m.

Monday, July 13 – Small animal show (order: small animals, poultry, rabbits and cats) in old show arena, 9 a.m.

• Sheep and goats check-in and weighing, 10 to 11 a.m., Ag & Ed Center. Goats Show, 12 noon, with Sheep Show following.

Tuesday, July 14 – Market and breeding beef, feeder and bucket calf check-in and weighing, 8 to 9 a.m., Ag & Ed Center. Beef Show at 11 a.m. (order: showmanship, feed­er calf, breeding beef, market and bucket calves).

• Dog Show, 3 p.m., old arena; working ranch horse, to be an­nounced.

• Style Show at fairgrounds grand­stand, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 – Market and breeding swine check-in and weighing, 6:30 to 8 a.m., Ag & Ed Center. Swine Show, 9:30 a.m.

• Release of static exhibits (A-K from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; L-Z from 2:30 to 4 p.m.)

Thursday, July 16 – Livestock Sale, 9 a.m., Ag & Ed Center; 4-H exhibit building clean-up, 10 a.m.; Post-fair clean-up immediately after livestock sale.