Community Center bids are due by July 28

Construction bids for the new St. Edward Community Center will be due Tuesday, July 28, at 2 p.m.at the St. Edward city hall.

Prospective contractors were notified of the bid due date in a public notice published over the past two weeks in the St. Edward Advance.

Plans and bid documents are available from the project architect, JEO Architecture, 2700 Fletcher Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68504.

A pre-bid meeting for interested contractors will be held Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward city hall.

The building will be located on the east side of North Fifth Street, east of the St. Edward City Park.

The 9,000 square foot structure will be a pre-engineered metal building. The exterior facade will be made of pre-finished metal wall and roof panels, with brick and precast stone accents.

Interior spaces will include a multi-purpose room, kitchen, restrooms, mechanical room and storage rooms.