Newman Grove Council to consider community buidling purchase

Should the City of Newman Grove take on ownership of the Community Building downtown?

That issue will be considered by the Newman Grove City Council during its meeting Thursday evening, July 9, at 7 p.m. in city hall.

Ownership of the building has been offered to the city by the Newman Grove Community Club due to costs of insurance and upkeep.

The council has made no decision on this matter as yet, but will review a letter from Dan Fullner, city attorney, relating to the possible ownership transfer.

