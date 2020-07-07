Petersburg Veterans Memorial dedicated July 4th

A crowd of over 100 attended the dedication of the American Legion Post 334 Veterans Memorial on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10 a.m.Post Commander Pat Cleveland welcomed those present and introduced Father John Norman who gave the invocation. The American flag was raised by the Sons of the American Legion Post 334.Project committee members introduced were Ray Thieman, Hank Thieman and Clyde Stuhr.Legion member Hank Thieman introduced the speaker Retired Lt. Colonel Tim Bode.Tim is a Petersburg native and a 1992 graduate of Petersburg High School. Following high school, he joined the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corp at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1996.Tim served 21 years in the Air Force as a space engineering and operations officer, achieving the rank Lt. Colonel on June 1, 2018.Post 334 member Clyde Stuhr, member of the memorial committee and designer of the sculptures that adorn the top of the memorial, noted the four branches of the military service were represented. The silhouettes on the memorial are of an Ohio Class submarine, Gazelle Rescue helicopter, Bradley Fighting vehicle, two F-15 E aircraft and a Marine.The recently named space force was not represented. He said at the time the memorial was planned, the space force had not been a branch of the service, but the committee will consider how to add it.