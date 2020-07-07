St. Edward

St. Edward pool open for swimmers

July 7, 2020

St. Edward swimming pool opened for swimmers last Wednesday, July 1, and attendance has been good.
Lifeguard staff for the St. Edward Swimming Pool this summer includes (front, l.-r.) Payton Fitchner and Riley Riggs, and (back) Maddie Reeves, Kianna Cruise and Will Lawrence. Not pictured are Nathan Sutton, Isaac Roberts and Malaina Francis. Pool co-managers are Chase King and Amanda Steensnes.

