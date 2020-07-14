Fair Parade winners announced

Boone County Fair Parade was held Sunday, July 12, on a revised route to promote social distancing.Rules did not allow entries to walk through the parade, or candy to be thrown to onlookers.Many people were on hand to watch the parade from residential yards along the route, but the number of entries in categories declined to 32 this year, according to Dana Mangelson, parade chairman.Grand Marshals for the parade were the Boone County Health Center staff. Veterans groups provided the Honor Guard, and most area fire departments participated.