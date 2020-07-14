Index ranks BCHC among state’s top three

Boone County Health Center, Albion, ranks third in Nebraska’s top 10 hospitals according to new rankings announced by the Lown Institute, a Massachusetts-based nonpartisan think tank.

According to the Lown ranking on 42 performance measures, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy, Omaha ranked first in Nebraska.

Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk ranked second, and BCHC of Albion ranked third.

Boone County Health Center was the only ranked hospital in a Nebraska community or county of less than 6,000 people.

Read more in the July 15 Albion News print and e-editions.