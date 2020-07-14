Newman Grove High School class of 1980 gathered recently for a reunion.
Alumni attending included (back, l.-r.) Jeff Stone, Debra(Dannelly) Waterbury, Eric Welburn, Mark Motl, Kurt Gasper, David Pieke and Dana Switzer; (front) Randy Hanson, Glenn Johnson, Jean (Williamson) Brandl, Mick Weiand, Bart Ferber, Melody (Hilmer) Kapsa and Diane (Finkral) Huismann. Not pictured are Donnie Schumacker and Sally (Shanle) Witler.
NGHS Class of 1980 holds reunion
