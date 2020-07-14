Preliminary schedule set for Beaver Valley Days

A preliminary schedule has been announced for Beaver Valley Days, July 31 and Aug. 1 and 2. Final schedule is to be announced next week.

Following is the preliminary schedule:

Friday, July 31

• 5 to 7:45 p.m. — Road Rally

• 8 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament, entry fee and prizes

• 8 p.m. – Music in the park

Saturday, August 1

• Sand Volleyball Tournament (contact Haylee Miller Hoffmeister), time to be announced.

• 10am to ?? — Kickball Tournament (contact Michael Horn)

• 1 to 5 p.m. — St. Edward Pool open.

• 1 to 4 p.m. — Car Show in the park

• Parade to follow Car Show, featuring the graduating class of 2020

• 6 p.m. to ?? — Horseshoe Tournament in the park, entry fee and prizes

• 6 p.m. — Music in the park

Sunday, August 2

• 7a.m. to 12 noon — Fireman’s Pancake Feed

• 12 noon — Kids Water Fights at the park, sponsored by Fire Department

• 1 p.m. — St. Edward High School Graduation

• 5 p.m. — Kids Water Balloon Fights

• 6 p.m. — Fast Pitch softball game.

Concessions Available

Concessions will be open all day Saturday, including burgers, brats and other goodies.

Taco Truck will also be open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.