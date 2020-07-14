Joe and Connie Seier were on hand at the Boone County Fair Sunday afternoon, July 12, to receive their Pioneer Farm award for the Seier family farm near Petersburg, which was established in 1920.
Jeryl Kettelson, left, presented the award on behalf of the Boone County Fair Board, Aksarben Foundation, Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers.
Seiers receive Pioneer Farm Award at fair
