Construction activity continued at a brisk pace in and around Albion last week.Above, Rutjens Construction of Tilden was installing the Fairview Phase III storm sewer main on Sixth Street south of Fairview.Boone County Health Center addition project was also active. Beckenhauer Construction was pouring some 185 cubic yards of footings for the new outpatient clinic.Work also continued on the Highway 14 overlay project through Albion.