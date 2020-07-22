Beaver Valley Days final schedule set

Final schedule has was announced last week for Beaver Valley Days, July 31 and Aug. 1 and 2.

Friday, July 31

Horseshoe Tournament will be held at the city park Friday, July 31. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., with the tournament starting at 6 p.m.

Contact Craig at 402-928-0631 or Trent at 402-608-0278 for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 1

• Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament, 8 a.m., west side of park. Conrtact Haylee, 402-741-0759 to register.

• Co-Ed Kickball Tournament (5 & 5), park ball field., 10 a.m. Contact Mike at 402-741-2634 to register.

• Swimming pool open, kids swim, 1 to 5 p.m.

• Show & Shine Car Show, northwest corner of park, 1 to 4 p.m. DJ during show. Refreshments at Mike’s shop afterwards. Contact Mike at 402-649-9227 for information.

• Grand Parade at 4:15 p.m. to honor the class of 2020. Assemble at 10th and Washington Streets, at 3 p.m. Registration required. Contact Jaime, 402-608-0968, for more information.

• Road Rally, 5 to 7 p.m. Meet at Quality Truck and Trailer parking log, west St. Edward. Contact Amber, 402-310-1887, or Tony, 308-550-1458 for information.

• Cornhole Tournament, 8 p.m. start, southwest corner of city park. Contact Craig, 402-928-0631, or Trent, 402-608-0278, for more information.

• Music in the Park, 8 p.m., bring your own refreshments.

• Burgers and brats available all day at the park concession stand.

Sunday, Aug. 2

• Firemen’s Pancake Feed at Community Building, 7 a.m. to 12 noon. Free will donation.

• Kids Water Fights downtown, 12 noon, sponsored by St. Edward Fire Department.

•St. Edward Public School Graduation, 1 p.m.

• Kids Water Balloon Fights, 4 p.m., northwest corner of park.

• Fast pitch softball, men’s league game, 6 p.m. at park ballfield.