Blood drives set at Albion, Petersburg

American Red Cross recently announced two upcoming blood drives in the Boone County area.

On Monday, July 27, a blood drive will be held at the Cardinal Inn Event Center, 2588 Nebraska Highway 14, Albion, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, July 30, a blood drive will be held at the Petersburg American Legion Club, 105 North Second Street, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Donors can schedule appointments on the American Red Cross app or on the Red Cross website.

As hospitals resume surgical procedures and treatments paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is now an urgent need for blood. Donations are needed in the weeks ahead to maintain a steady blood supply. Scheduling is easy, don’t wait