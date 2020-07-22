NG school opening to be ‘as normal as possible’

Newman Grove school opening for 2020-21 will be “as normal as possible” with no special directives or policies coming from the school board regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The board discussed school opening at its July 13 regular meeting, but no action was taken regarding the opening.

The wearing of masks or face coverings will be permitted, but there is no board directive on this matter, according to Superintendent Mikal Shalikow.

In a separate matter, the board approved a motion to co-op the bowling program with Boone Central for 2020-21. Bowling has been sanctioned as a sport by the Nebraska School Activities Association for this year.

Boone Central has not taken any action yet on a co-op bowling program as yet.

In other action, the board also approved the 2020-21 student handbook and 2020-21 teacher and staff handbooks.