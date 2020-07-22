No Fun Farm marks 40 years of corn shelling the old way

It’s a lot of work, but also a lot of fun and a way to get neighbors and friends together on the farm.That’s how Ron Coakes would describe the annual corn shelling bee at his farm.This year marked the 40th shelling at the Ron and Zondee Coakes farm located southwest of Petersburg on Y Road.There was only one breakdown this year. Weather conditions were favorable, and the 2,400 bushels of corn were shelled by 1 p.m. That’s when the crew adjourned to the Coakes home for a big traditional meal prepared by Zondee, along with friends and neighbors.