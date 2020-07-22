St. Michael’s School to hold registration July 28-29

St. Michael’s School registration and enrollment verification days for preschool through eighth grade students are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28 and 29 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Parents of students who will be attending St. Michael’s for the 2020-2021 school year are asked to stop at the office during this time to pick up forms pertaining to the new school year. Kindergarten and seventh grade physical forms and all updated immunization records are due on this day.St. Michael’s School in Albion accepts students of all Christian faiths for a Christ-centered education at all grade levels. The first day of school for all K-8 grade students at St. Michael’s will be Thursday, Aug. 13 with a noon dismissal. Buses will run accordingly. Preschool classes will begin Aug. 20.For more information, call 402-395-2926 or check out the website at www.stmichael.esu7.org.