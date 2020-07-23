Albion Chamber sponsoring ‘Back to School Cash’ on July 23

Albion Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual “Back to School Cash” event Thursday, July 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the downtown mini-park.

Area students are invited to bring their report card for the past school, and the chamber will reward you with $1 in Albion Bucks for every “A” and “E” you’ve earned, up to a maximum of $15 per student.

Students must be present to participate, and all local/area schools can participate!