Funeral services for LeRoy Becker, age 77 of Elgin, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Church of Christ in Albion, NE with Pastor Peter Sample, officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour before the funeral service. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery in Newman Grove. LeRoy passed away July 21, 2020 at Faith Regional Hospital. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com