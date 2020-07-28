Boone Central registration will be Aug. 4-5

Boone Central Public School will hold 2020-21 registration for all sixth through 12th grade students next Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 4-5.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, middle school students will register in the high school commons area, while high school students will register in the new gym.

Tuesday registration will be from 1 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday registration will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details in the July 29 Albion News and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.