Newman Grove FFA to hold awards night

Newman Grove FFA Chapter will be holding its Awards Night this Thursday, July 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Newman Grove City Park.

Meal and drinks will be provided by the FFA Chapter. All those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. No restrooms will be available.

FFA members are asked to wear casual clothing, and seniors are asked to bring their FFA jackets.

Awards will include Outstanding Member, POD point winners, State FFA Degrees, Chapter Degrees, Greenhand Degrees, Discovery Degrees, Star Greenhand, Star Chapter Farmer, Outstanding Supporter and Monsanto/Dekalb Leadership Award.

Senior recognition and jacket retirement will be held, and new chapter officers will be introduced.