Contractor bids for construction of the new St. Edward Community Center were due by 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. Edward City Hall.
The city council will meet Monday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. to review and possibly accept a bid on the project.
Mayor Dean Hamling said there was a large turnout for the pre-bid meeting earlier this month, with about six general contractors and four subcontractors present.
St. Edward Council to review community center bids
Contractor bids for construction of the new St. Edward Community Center were due by 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. Edward City Hall.