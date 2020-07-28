St. Edward Council to review community center bids

Contractor bids for construction of the new St. Edward Community Center were due by 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. Edward City Hall.

The city council will meet Monday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. to review and possibly accept a bid on the project.

Mayor Dean Hamling said there was a large turnout for the pre-bid meeting earlier this month, with about six general contractors and four subcontractors present.