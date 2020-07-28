St. Edward seniors to be honored at Aug. 2 commencement

After a long wait, St. Edward High School 2020 graduates will be receiving their diplomas at commencement this Sunday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. in the high school gym.

The nine seniors will march into the gym to “Pomp and Circumstance.” Alias Schumacher will give the welcome. Sophie Reeves will lead the flag salute and a moment of silence.

Kathy Cruise, school counselor, will then present scholarships to the graduates.

Lainey Werts will give the Salutatorian Address, and Lacie Cruise will give the Valedictorian Address.

Justin Frederick, superintendent, will present the class of 2020 to receive diplomas from David Roberts, school board president.

Read more in the July 29 St. Edward Advance, print and e-editions.