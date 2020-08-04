Langan nominated for national long snapper award

Georgia Southern senior long snapper Ryan Langan, a native of Cedar Rapids, NE, was named one of 20 candidates for the national Patrick Mannelly Award Monday.

Named after former NFL long snapper Patrick Mannelly, the award will be presented again this season to the best FBS senior long snapper. The Award benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff, IL. Last year’s inaugural winner was John Shannon from Notre Dame.

Ten semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 16, 2020 and then three finalists are selected on Nov. 27, 2020. The winner is tentatively expected to be announced on Dec. 12, 2020.

Langan is a 6-1, 225 pound senior.