Workers from the Nebraska Department of Roads were in Petersburg last week, preparing for the ADA ramps, curb repairs and an asphalt overlay coming up on Highway 14 through Petersburg and to Elgin.
Drivers are reminded that there may be some traffic delays in the area.
Preparations underway for highway work through Petersburg
