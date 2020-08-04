Rolf, Stroh win ACC Member Guest Championship

After an extended playoff, Tyler Rolf and Cody Stroh emerged as winners of the 2020 Member-Guest Tournament at Albion Country Club Saturday evening, Aug. 1.Rolf and Stroh were one of nine teams qualifying for the championship finals to determine the winning team in the annual tournament, which is typically the season’s biggest event at ACC.Championship finals included the seven flight winners along with two non-winning teams with the highest point totals.Rolf and Stroh, winners of the first flight, battled through several playoff holes to claim the championship against third flight winners Anthony Michael and Ryan Shotkoski, the tournament runners-up. Putts on Hole #3 determined the winner.Placing third overall in the championship final was the team of Ty Nolan and Craig Majerus, winners of the sixth flight.