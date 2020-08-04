School to start Aug. 11 in Newman Grove

Newman Grove Public Schools will be opening for the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 11, which is the first school day for students.Teachers will start with an in-service day on Friday, Aug. 7, according to the school calendar.Preschool classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 17.Parent information nights were held Tuesday, Aug. 4, and additional parent information meetings will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. for grades 7-12, and at 6 p.m. for kindergarten through sixth grade parents. Parents can register for these information meetings by calling the school office.The school construction project is continuing, with a goal of completion this fall. Until completion, elementary classes will be held in the current elementary building. Fifth through 12th grade students will use the main entrance through a fenced walkway, with parking in the north lot.