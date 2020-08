A car show in the park and water fights for the kids were some of the fun events held during Beaver Valley Days at St. Edward last Friday through Sunday.Kids of all sizes were involved in the water fights sponsored by the St. Edward Fire Department, and water balloon fights in the park.The car show featured 84 vehicles this year, and the People’s Choice award went to Mike Langan Jr. of Columbus with his 1940 Chevy Special Deluxe.