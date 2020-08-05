Classifieds

FOR SALE

FOR SALE: Used window air conditioner, 25,000 b.t.u., tested and works fine, $200. Call Jim at the Albion News, 402-395-2115.

FOR RENT

HOUSE FOR RENT in Petersburg, 402-741-5721. 47-49p

HELP WANTED

OPENING FOR A position that includes assisting primarily in Produce and Deli Dept., cashier, assisting customers with their groceries, lift and carry case goods, stocking shelves and checking dates. Hours 8 am to 6 pm with no nights or Sundays. We have a bi-weekly pay period with a rotating Saturday schedule, 36 hrs one week and 45 hrs the next week. All hours over 40 are paid overtime. We offer 5 paid holidays per year and offer vacation time. We also offer an employee discount on goods.

If interested please contact Rick or Perry at Werts’ G. W. Inc in St. Edward, NE 68660. Call or stop in for an application. Phone: 402-678-2661.

REAL ESTATE

BOONE CENTRAL SCHOOLS offering a large home at 436 South Fifth Street, Albion, by sealed bid. Bid deadline no later than 3 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2020, to Nicole Hardwick, Superintendent, 605 S. 6th Street, Albion, NE 68620.

ALBION HOME at 926 S. 2nd Street: Three bedroom ranch, very nice and well maintained. Open concept consisting of 1,700 sq. ft. One owner, move-in ready. John Temme Auction and Realty, Inc., phone 402-386-5500 or cell 402-843-8688. See online at www.temmesoldit.com.

MISCELLANEOUS

BIRTHRIGHT (alternative to abortion): Problem pregnancy and need help? Call 402-379-1004. Office hours: weekdays 2-5 p.m.; Thurs. 7-8 p.m.; Sat. 10-11 a.m. Birthright, Skyview Medical Center, 1009 N. 15th St., Norfolk, NE 68701. 19tfc

