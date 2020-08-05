Community building bids over budget, council considers options

Bids on the new St. Edward Community Building were well over the base budget, and the city council tabled a decision Monday night on accepting a bid. They will hold a special meeting within two weeks to possibly make a decision.

The low base bid on the building was $1,492,000 from B-D Construction, Inc. of Columbus. Next lowest of the four bids received was $1,549,800 from Bierman Contracting, Inc. of Columbus.

Other companies with higher bids were Chief Construction, Grand Island, and Otoe Construction of Wayne.

Since the low bid was considerably higher than the building budget of about $1.3 million, the project engineer from JEO Consulting Engineers recommended that a “value engineering process” be used to reach a contract amount that would allow the project to move forward.

This means that various alternatives would be considered to reduce the overall building cost.

