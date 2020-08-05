St. Edward seniors get ‘their day’ on Sunday

Despite an interrupted school year and cancelation or delays in special events, the St. Edward High School senior class had their special day at commencement Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2.Eight of the nine seniors were able to attend and receive their diplomas and scholarship awards.Student speakers focused on the lessons learned from dealing with adversity, and class members using their individual talents.The 2020 class motto is: “I am ready to face any challenge that might be foolish enough to face me” by Dwight K. Schrute.