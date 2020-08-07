John Sellhorst, local businessman, dies in Aug. 6 crash

John Sellhorst, Albion and Newman Grove businessman, died Thursday, Aug. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 east of Albion.Sellhorst, 75, who lived in Newman Grove, was driving his 2008 Ford F-150 pickup eastbound on the highway at about 5 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2006 Kenworth water truck driven by Yamanis Verela Marti, 31, of Grand Island.Sellhorst was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff. Sellhorst was the lone occupant of the pickup and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.Marti, the lone occupant of the water truck, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the collision.Both vehicles were totaled in the crash. Newman Grove Fire and Rescue and the Boone County Sheriff’s office responded to and assisted at the scene.The accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s office. Anyone having information about the accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s office at 402-564-3229.Sellhorst was owner-operator of White Star Oil Co. in Albion and Newman Grove for many years.