Caryl J. Kralik

Caryl Jean Kralik, 85 of Newman Grove, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Caryl, daughter of Clarence and Rose (Pospisil) Duhachek, was born July 26, 1935 on the family farm northwest of Newman Grove.

Caryl is survived by her two children: Jean (Gary) Lorenzen of Newman Grove and Bill (Kandi) Kralik of Norfolk, four grandchildren: Jamie (Sean) Hansen and John Lorenzen (fiancé Jenna Paulson) of Newman Grove, Kali and Karli Kralik of Norfolk, four great grandchildren: Summer McKinzie, Daxton Hansen, Phoenix Hansen and Zoey Lorenzen of Newman Grove, two sisters-in-law: Janice Bennett of Neola, IA and Mary Duhachek of Council Bluffs, IA, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Arthur Duhachek and sister-in-law Julie Stevens.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway PMA officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.