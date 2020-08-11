John J. Sellhorst

John Joseph Sellhorst, 75, of Newman Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident near Newman Grove.

John, son of Conrad and Clara (Hoffman) Sellhorst, was born on July 12, 1945 at West Point. He attended school in Newman Grove and graduated from high school in 1963.

John is survived by his wife Arlyce of Fremont, daughter Raegen (Dave) Voboril and grandchildren Sam and Lauren, all of Lincoln, five step-children: Rick (Christina) Hanson of Eagle, Randy (Janet) Hanson of Columbus, Robin (Mike) Andrews of Omaha, Rhonda Johnson of Omaha and Russell Hanson of Fremont, 17 step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, many co-workers and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Ruth Shupe, Elaine Fiewell and Connie Mahoney.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. Social distancing and Covid-19 DHM’s will be followed at the visitation, masks are requested.

There will be a private family service. Inurnment will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, with Military Rites conducted by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.