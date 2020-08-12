St. Edward Public School classes begin Thursday, Aug. 13

St. Edward Public Schools will begin the new school year with a half day of classes Thursday, Aug. 13.

Classes on the first day will begin at 8 a.m. and will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Grades K-6 will report to their respective classrooms.

Orientation for grades 7-12 will be held in the school gym, and these students will meet with their class sponsors after orientation for ad­ditional information, followed by a shortened class schedule.

The regular class schedule will be 8 a.m. to 3:38 p.m., with buses leaving the school building at 3:45 p.m.

The school meals program will be in operation for both breakfast and lunch. All meals and milk must be paid in advance.

Students starting kindergarten will need to provide a certified copy of their birth certificate, up-to-day immunization records and a kinder­garten physical.