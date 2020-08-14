Championships to be decided tonight, Aug. 14, at Boone County Raceway

A final night of racing at Boone County Raceway tonight, Friday, Aug. 14, will determine the champions in all four classes. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

On Kids Night last Friday, Aug. 7, competition heated up as drivers competed to improve their point standings heading into Championship Night.

Two of the point leaders, Austin Brauner of Platte Center in Stock Cars and Cory Dumpert of York in Late Models, won their feature races to srengthen their top positions.

Tristan Grape of Columbus claimed the checkered flag to move up in the Hobby Stock rankings, and James Roebuck of Genoa, second in points for Sport Mods, earned the win in his class to put some pressure on points leader Kyle Prauner of Norfolk, who finished second.

Greg Krohn of Albion, the Late Models winner last week, finished second this week to points leader Cory Dumperet. Close behind in third place was Zach Zentner of CeSchools

working out how

Other area drivers in the top 10 for Late Models were Alex Banks of Newman Grove, fifth, and Mark Lueken of Albion, seventh. Bryan Molt of Cedar Rapids finished just outside the top 10 in 12th place.

In Sport Mods, other area top 10 finishers were Cole Haddix of Elgin, fifth place; Shawn Kelley of Albion, ninth, and Jacob Anson of Albion, 10th.

Albion’s Tanner Pelster could move up in the Stock Car rankings after his second place finish Friday night. Other area drivers finishing in the top 10 for Stock Cars were Derek Sehi of Neligh, third; Randy Pelster of Petersburg, fourth, Andy Eickhoff of Albion, sixth, and Dave Langan of Albion, seventh.

In Hobby Stock, Jason Wilkinson of Neligh placed second. Finishing outside the top 10 on Aug. 14 were local drivers Ryan Fajman of Albion, 12th place, and Nick Langan of Albion, 17th.