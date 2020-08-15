Albion couple arrested Friday on drug charges

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a married couple in Albion during a drug investigation on Friday, Aug. 14.NSP investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 512 S. Sixth Street in Albion. Investigators located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and drug manufacturing equipment, as well as a knife/iron knuckles weapon. The home was approximately 111 feet from the nearest Boone Central Schools building,The residents, Devin Samuelson, 31, and Kristi Samuelson, 30, were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance, and violation of a school zone. Devin Samuelson was also arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.Devin Samuelson was lodged in Boone County Jail. Kristi Samuelson was lodged in Antelope County Jail.